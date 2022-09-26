Cara Delevingne stars in G-Star Raw’s new Hardcore Denim campaign

Top model, actress and singer Cara Delevingne is the face of the new G-Star Hardcore Denim campaign. With a female talent to front the campaign, she fits in perfectly with the brand's tradition of working with unique talents. Delevingne is a “true original” through her rebellious, outspoken character and her ability to show different aspects to her personality. Unexpected perspectives

The campaign introduces a new denim collection presenting G-Star's signature designs which always strive to challenge the norm. Set in an abstract world, without rules or logic, Delevingne features alongside the other models moving through surreal cities. Within the abstract setting, you'll see unexpected dimensions, disruptive perspectives and unusual gravitational forces. New collection, new fits The British top model is rocking two new denim fits for women: The Stray and Type 49. The Stray is a straight fit with an ultra high-rise and is inspired by the iconic 50s girl gangs who rebelled against austerity. With a youthful, androgynous vibe, it offers a rebellious edge to a classic style.

For both men and women, The Type 49 brings modernity to an old souled design, complete with a high rise and a relaxed straight leg. The FW22 collection pushes the boundaries of G-Star’s signature denim design, in a campaign where Hardcore Denim goes beyond reality. Denim Essentials G-Star is denim. And for this reason, the brand is launching a collection of its timeless denim must-haves this season: Denim Essentials. The capsule collection contains denim classics that will feature every season. From a boyfriend-fit denim vest to the Arc 3D jeans, each one of these staple pieces are available to wear through the years.

The G-Star RAW Hardcore Denim collection is available now in stores and via g-star.com. About G-Star RAW

