DiDi’s festive giveaway is reuniting loved ones this Christmas

DiDi - an international e-hailing company that launched its services in SA this year - is running two festive giveaways for riders and drivers in an effort to spread festive cheer and give back to its community. Twenty drivers will stand a chance to win food vouchers worth R1 000 each, and 20 riders will stand a chance to win travel vouchers to reunite with loved ones in South Africa. As South Africans grapple with the stress and uncertainty of the Covid fourth wave, DiDi is providing a glimmer of hope in a bid to put the festive spirit back into the season by bringing families together.

“DiDi might be the newest player in the South African e-hailing game, but we are serious about paving the way through empowering the economy and the citizens of SA and giving back to the community, from riders to drivers,” said Carina Smith-Allin, Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa region. The festive giveaway has been running on IOL’s social media pages for a week now - attracting a wide range of entries from all over the country. And competition entrants are giving some interesting and heartfelt reasons why they should be the ones to win and share in DiDi’s festive cheer.

Zenande from East London said: “I don’t have many reasons, but I haven't seen my loved ones in two years now - they are in Upington while I'm in East London. Bus prices range close to R1 000 and I'm unemployed”. Carol from Rescue Among Many NPO said: “We as RAM would love to win a trip from Cape Town to Montagu to deliver food for underprivileged children, elders, and homeless people in rural areas”. For IOL reader Claudine, reuniting with her mother has additional significance this year. “My mom has cancer and I haven't seen her in a long time. I would really love to see her and spend Christmas time with my mom. We are really close and I miss her.”

Paul from Limpopo shared how meaningful winning would be for him. “I am too stressed. I am unemployed, my mom passed on last year and I am only left with my dad, who is in Limpopo. I really wanna see him this holiday, however I am (too) broke to go home.” Lynne from Cape Town said: “I use DiDi regularly and would love to win vouchers for the festive season to travel safely wherever I go”. Sifiso from Johannesburg explained: “I want to see my family. It's been a long time since we were under lockdown. Last year I lost my loved ones and I didn't make it due to the pandemic and lockdown”.

Yvette said: "I was in an accident with my car. It's still at the mechanics. I don't want to be stranded at home this festive season because I don't have transport". Cecillie wrote on Facebook: "We never had a chance to be with family for two Christmas seasons, since times were tough due to Covid-19. We wish to see them this year and DiDi would make it possible".