Free digimag showcases the power of plastic

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - South Africa’s premier scientific research and development organisation - recently released findings confirming that reusable, plastic shopping bags made in South Africa have the lowest environmental footprint and are kindest to Mother Earth. In fact, they are so strong and well-made from largely recycled material, the humble SA shopping bag can no longer be considered a single-use plastic. These findings and more are unpacked in a special digital magazine custom-created for Plastics SA and the South African Plastic Bag Manufacturers. This industry grouping of local plastic manufacturers is leading the charge in creating environmentally-friendly plastic products that can be reused and recycled. Designed to be an engaging and informative read, this digimag showcases the important role plastics play in the South African economy – creating jobs, supporting livelihoods, developing entrepreneurship within the sector and helping to build a sustainable, circular waste management sector. The recent worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has once again proven that the world relies on plastics to help prevent the spread of diseases, protect food and to keep us healthy.

Plastic products are strong and versatile and offer us convenience at a low price.

The real challenge lies in preventing this “wonder” material from ending up in the environment after it has been used.

Delving deeper, the digimag provides insight into how South Africa’s legislation and regulations governing plastic bags has developed since 2003, and covers issues such as:

* plastic pollution and what the South African plastics industry is doing to help deal with the country’s growing litter problem;

* the need for responsible consumption, reuse, disposal and recycling of plastic products; and

* what is actually being done with the money generated from the plastic bag levies paid at the till by consumers.

Read this free digital magazine here.