Global company Arcelik launches Beko eco-friendly home appliances in South Africa

Europe’s leading home appliance company Beko is officially opening its doors in South Africa with two stores: one located at the Design Quarter in Fourways, Johannesburg and the other at The Crescent Umhlanga Ridge, Durban. Featuring a wide range of energy-saving refrigerators, effective washing machines and steam generated ovens, Beko’s eco-friendly, highly efficient and innovative home appliances aim to empower consumers to live healthier.

Beko’s main focus is to make healthy living convenient for consumers through the extended scope of its word-class appliances that support families to make healthy choices. “We work hard to contribute towards a healthier planet by developing products that reduce waste. As a responsible manufacturer, we are acutely aware of the challenges the region faces, including energy and water scarcity. “We firmly believe in the potential of this continent and are responding to these issues by investing in appliances that are designed with Africa in mind,” said Rajan Gungiah, Beko Regional Marketing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

He added: “And it’s important that appliances offer more than just the primary benefit; they should be able to help the next generation live healthier.” We were one of the first media houses to visit the Joburg-based store prior to its official opening on Saturday, August 28. Watch video

What stood out for us was the “Hygiene Shield” system that kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses. Gungiah explained: “One of the many interesting consumer trends to emerge from the pandemic is a greater curiosity about products that can safeguard households from infection. Hygiene is no longer a nice-to-have. “The pandemic has also prioritised physical and mental wellbeing, with consumers seeking products that will encourage a healthier lifestyle.”

Fruit and vegetables last up to three times longer in the refrigerator with Beko’s food preservation technologies, such as the EverFresh +, to regulate temperature and humidity - reducing food costs, food waste and unnecessary trips to the grocery store. According to the report, “The Age of Nesting”, created by Beko in partnership with foresight consultancy The Future Lab, people want home innovations designed to reduce exposure to viruses and pollutants and to maximise personal hygiene, in their bid to protect themselves and their families from the current and future pandemics. Kelly-Dean McKenzie, Beko in-store brand ambassador, demonstrated how the high power of heat and steam generated directly into the oven cavity can disinfect food packages and other essential items around the home.

“Using the high power of steam, you are able to sanitise or disinfect packaged food. Take UberEats for example: we’re in the midst of the pandemic, and the concern might be that the delivery guy brought the food without gloves. So you pop the closed pizza box or package inside the oven, and disinfect the package. You can also disinfect baby bottles and even car keys - you don’t need to worry about rust or damage from moisture,” McKenzie explained. Gungiah says Beko has a niche market in South Africa as there are specific consumers in urban areas who want global brands because we are, after all, a part of the global village. Beko is a subsidiary of Arçelik, the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, the parent company of Defy, a well-known and trusted South African appliance brand.