Heineken celebrates National Take a Beer to Work Day with its non-alcoholic beer

On Friday, August 27, Heineken 0.0 celebrated National Take a Beer to Work Day by hosting pop-up activations in major cities across South Africa. Motorists were treated to a cold Heineken 0.0 at a drive-thru in Katherine Street, while Sandton City shoppers also got to enjoy a beer while going about their business. Passer-bys around Mandela Square were given the opportunity to try a Heineken 0.0, and those who were invited to the exclusive pop-up at Hard Rock Cafe got to mingle with friends of Heineken, Nicolette Mashile, Lebza The Villain, Lebo Gunguluza, Luyanda Mafanya and SPHEctacula & DJ Naves, aka Kings of the Weekend.

Heineken 0.0 is a beer that contains no more than 0.03% alc/vol. It’s best for those who would like to enjoy a beer, but don’t want the alcohol. The Heineken 0.0 National Take a Beer to Work Day campaign illustrates that you can still do everyday activities, like working, while enjoying the great taste of beer while enjoying the great taste of beer. The campaign also encourages people to drink responsibly.

And while this beer is non-alcoholic, it is not for people under the age of 18. Sphectacula, who likes beer but still has to remain sober because of back-to-back events, took to Instagram to flaunt the fun he had on National Take A Beer To Work Day. “Had a dope time hanging out at the #Heineken0.0 National #TakeABeerToWorkDay area today. I hope that you took advantage of the awesome fun of the day and got involved. #NowYouCan. Not for sale to persons under the age of 18,” he said.