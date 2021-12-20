Holiday tips to help you go anywhere and get anything
As we step into the festive season, we have to remember to put safety first in order to truly enjoy the time with friends and family.
Whether you will be in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg or in any one of the over 54 cities that Uber operates in this festive season, you can make use of the Uber app and the following tips, wherever you are for seamless travel, where safety is prioritised.
- While you wait: Make sure that you wait for your driver in a safe well-lit area, preferably with someone, until your confirmed driver has arrived. It is never a good idea to have your phone in clear sight outdoors or in the dark.
- Confirm your driver first: You should always check the car make, model, license plate, and driver’s name to make sure it matches what is in the Uber app.
- Emergency button: If there is ever an emergency, Uber's in-app emergency button is available in the safety toolkit (blue shield). Located just a tap away, this feature links to private security and emergency services.
- RideCheck: To put your mind at ease, Uber also has a new feature called RideCheck, where we check in on you if we detect any odd activity on your trip, like a long stop or an unusual route.
- It’s legit: All drivers using the Uber app and their vehicles are pre-screened, giving you the piece of mind that you are being transported in vehicles that have undergone quality checks by professional drivers. We also have Real-Time ID Check in place which prompts drivers to share a selfie from time-to-time before going online to double check that the driver using the app matches the account we have on file. Riders are also made aware of our Community Guidelines, and can face being deactivated if they do not adhere to these.
- Plan ahead: Push a button and plan your ride. As the holidays can be unpredictable, Uber Reserve can help alleviate some of the uncertainty by allowing you to book your ride in advance. Uber Reserve allows you to step off the plane and into your ride, even if your flight is early or delayed.
- Wait it out: Before you hit “confirm” it's good for you to understand the price of the trip which is provided by Uber's fare estimator before you are connected with your driver. We know prices can fluctuate, especially when it’s busy. If you’re not in a rush, try waiting a few minutes to request your ride as prices can go down.
- Stay healthy and safe: As the pandemic continues, it’s important to follow all public health guidelines. By law, you are required to wear a mask even when using Uber. That means all riders and drivers need to wear a mask over their nose and mouth during the entire trip. It is also recommended that riders sit in the back seat to give their driver enough space.
- 24/7 support: Our support teams are available 24/7, so whether you contact us via the in-app help button or via our phone line, we are always there for you.
Take one for the team:
Don’t forget to do your bit and get vaccinated to help contribute to the safety of you and your family. Uber is offering R100 off per trip on two trips to and from your vaccination site. T&Cs apply.
Responsible drinking:
We urge you to avoid driving under the influence. We’ve partnered with South African Breweries to give you more reasons to celebrate this festive season in a responsible manner! Get R100 off per ride for 2 rides to/from selected areas in Johannesburg. T&Cs apply. Click here for more information.
According to the Department of Transport, drunk driving is a leading cause for road accidents during the festive season. “To curb the number of road fatalities, Uber would like to encourage you to request a ride, to ensure your safety and that of fellow road users,” says Thabi Poopedi, Senior Operations Manager at Uber Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).”