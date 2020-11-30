Home for the holidays with Uber Eats

As the year wraps up and laptops are swapped for tabletops, coffee for cocktails and suits for sweats, keeping entertained and staying safe can be achieved via the Uber Eats app. With thousands of stores to select from, an experience is just a tap away. Chill & Couch Whether it’s from work-from-home, live-at-work or start-stop and start-again home schooling, many are at the point of burnout. Using this holiday season to rest and recover has been made easy thanks to Uber Eats. With over 400 000 menu items to select from over 80 types of cuisine, locals are spoilt for choice as they get their craving satiated. Arriving right at the door in under 30 minutes with contactless delivery, it’s about being spoilt for choice and maybe just trying to find the best show to go with a favourite meal. More than food

Given the exasperated challenges faced by businesses during Covid-19, Uber Eats found resilience within adapting its business model to expand outside of just food delivery. In October, the app welcomed its new feature, shortcuts which give users instant access to their favourite cuisines and new merchants like grocery stores, butchers, retailers like Game and Exclusive Books, pet supply stores such as Absolute Pets, and more.

By rapidly expanding the availability of grocery and convenience stores, the app now offers users the opportunity to control more of their lifestyle. Be it ordering everyday essentials, or needed toiletries, over-the-counter medication, locals can add all of this into their basket, from the comfort of their home.

Launched this month, is Uber Pass, a monthly plan which unlocks savings across Uber and Eats to give users the utmost value when purchasing on the app. For just R99.99 per month the Pass provides locals with access to unique discounts and added-value when on a trip or placing an order. A variety of contactless payment options can be used via debit/ credit card, Uber Wallet or credits for everyone.

Holiday-home ready

With the restriction on international travel having been lifted, holiday homes await. Whether it’s leaving behind your home for a road trip or going to your own down by the coast, Uber Eats offers the ideal solution. Users can place their orders up to seven days in advance, allowing all of their essentials to arrive at the exact time they do. For those travelling to less dog-friendly spots, pet supplies can also be ordered directly from the app. Using the ‘Share My Delivery’ option, users are able to share the status of the order right up until it is delivered, with their trusted pet and home-sitters, so that both have more peace of mind and can enjoy the convenience of the app.

Safety is a priority at Uber Eats, and all stores, merchants and restaurants follow the strictest of hygiene protocols, while the app has included enhanced Covid-19 safety features which require all couriers to wear a mask before being allowed to pick-up and deliver and that all delivery bags be sanitised before and after every order.

Make this festive season less about the logistics and more about the love, without compromising on safety, reliability, and affordability.