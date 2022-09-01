Inaugural Vitality Gym Series kicks off on September 3

Discovery Vitality has launched the first-ever Vitality Gym Series, in which participants can compete in functional bodyweight exercise challenges for a chance to win a share of R160 000 in prizes. The challenge is open to anyone; participants needn’t be members of Vitality or have a gym membership. To enter the first round on September 3, 2022, participants need to complete the Vitality Gym Series online entry form to join in at Virgin Active and Planet Fitness gyms in South Africa. They will choose a time slot to compete for a spot on the leaderboard - pitting themselves against friends, family and fellow gym enthusiasts.

About the challenge Taking place over two rounds – National (September 3, 2022) and Finals in Johannesburg (September 10, 2022) – at Virgin Active and Planet Fitness gyms across South Africa, the series is open to anyone over 18, at any fitness level, whether they are a member of the gym or not.

The three challenge categories are split between female and male contenders: Easy Does it – for those just getting into fitness Love to Move – for those who work out weekly or on occasion In Shape over 60 – for anyone over 60 (unless they choose to enter another category that suits them better). Participants will have eight minutes to do as many rounds as possible of: 20 push ups 20 squats 20 sit-ups 20 walking planks 20 burpees The exercises will be marginally tougher for the Love to Move category. Then, the top five winners per category will take part in a final round in Johannesburg.

Launch event At the launch of the Vitality Gym Series on Friday August 26, Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender hosted Vitality Ambassador and wheelchair tennis champion, KG Montjane as well as former Springbok, Stefan Terblanche to kick off the series. Govender said: “Building on our Vitality Run Series events, which are our massively successful outdoor running events in South Africa, we want to create a competitive and collaborative spirit in the gym.

“The Vitality Gym Series is a fun way for people to kickstart their fitness regime as the weather warms up. However, the health benefits are our main objective of the Gym Series. In addition to cardio or aerobic activities like walking and running, for overall good health we need to do resistance or strength training to maintain bone density, lean muscle tissue mass and a good weight.” Discovery staff kicked off the inaugural Vitality Gym Series with former SA rugby player, Stefan Terblanche. The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week and two to three days of strength training per week for overall well being. Regular physical activity can prevent and help manage heart disease, type-2 diabetes and cancer, which cause nearly three quarters of deaths worldwide. Yet, one in four people worldwide are not active enough. “Equally important is that physical activity can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and enhance overall wellbeing,” Govender continued. “In recent years, the importance of physical activity to keep us healthy has been highlighted - particularly to counteract diseases of lifestyle like diabetes and hypertension, but also communicable diseases like Covid-19. Vitality research shows that regular physical activity can reduce the risk of death by Covid-19 by up to 42%.

“Gyms give us the opportunity to enhance our fitness regimes with world-class equipment, a variety of fitness classes, and personal trainers to assist with a bespoke training programme.” How to enter Vitality members with an active gym membership can enter the Vitality Gym Series at no cost. They will earn 300 Vitality points (the usual 100 points for a gym visit, plus an additional 200 points) for participating. Vitality members who are not a member of a gym, can use Vitality’s Pay as You Gym functionality in the Discovery app. All other participants can purchase guest access to the gym for the day of the competition.

Event details Where: Virgin Active and Planet Fitness clubs nationally (excludes VA Collection clubs) When: Saturday, September 3, 2022. (The finals will follow on September 10, 2022 in Johannesburg)