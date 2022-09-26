Jackpersad & Partners Inc celebrates 25 years of service excellence

JPI boasts 19 operating branches and is one of the largest independent private radiology companies in KZN. The practice is 100% black-owned and has a staff complement of 380, with almost 75% being women. JPI has earned an unrivalled reputation for outstanding patient care and is equipped with advanced imaging radiology technology, supported by hi-tech IT infrastructure.

Jackpersad & Partners Inc (JPI) proudly celebrates its silver jubilee this year, and marks a milestone for the power of teamwork and commitment to patient care.

“These past two years have not been easy. Both globally and as a practice, we had to face the Covid-19 pandemic, KZN unrest and devastating floods that ravaged our province. However, through these dark and testing times, the strength and resolve of our team shone through. I watched in awe as our doctors, management and staff pulled together and never gave up the fight. This accomplishment of 25 years of service excellence is dedicated to all our JPI doctors and staff, both past and present, for their selflessness, loyalty and commitment. We have faced many challenges and emerged triumphant,” says Dr I Hansrod, chairman at Jackpersad & Partners Inc.

While this 25-year period marked the birth of its merged radiology practice, during this time there were also significant medical and technological advances. The practice has successfully adapted to this dynamic environment by consistently upgrading and keeping abreast of the changing trends and technologies.

