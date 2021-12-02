Make a meal of date night at GrandWest this festive season

For a special celebration or for date night, look no further than GrandWest where a choice of restaurants in The District caters for even the most discerning tastes. Casa Bella provides all the culinary aromas and flavours of Italy with a mouth-watering selection of pastas ranging from gnocchi to linguini, spaghetti and penne - all nestled in piquantly flavoured sauces and fillings. Wood-oven baked pizzas complete the Italian taste sensation.

Or turn up the heat as Indian restaurant Bukhara leads you on a spicy culinary journey with some of the hottest, spiciest and tastiest dishes outside the Indian sub-continent. With a daily supply of fish and shellfish fresh from the sea, the Cape Town Fish Market offers perfectly cooked and tender fish, mussels, calamari, prawns and seafood platters. You can also opt for freshly made sushi. At The Hussar Grill you can indulge your craving for quality meat that is perfectly cooked - whether it’s a well-aged succulent steak, a selection of poultry, seafood dishes or burgers.

Shun De oriental restaurant’s extensive menu of mouth-watering traditional Chinese cuisine is hard to beat. These chefs use only the freshest local produce and the highest quality special ingredients to produce their Sichuan and Cantonese dishes. The Quarterdeck Restaurant offers a buffet catering for all tastes. Guests can choose from hot and cold dishes ranging from crisp and salads and vegetables to curries, stews, fish dishes and roasted meats and chicken, a pizza station and the piece de resistance – the desert station.

Round off a perfect evening by taking in a show at the Roxy Revue Bar. Taking in a show at the Roxy Revue Bar is the perfect way to end off date night at GrandWest. SPECIAL DEALS •Quarterdeck Brekkie Deal

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And if you get down to The Quarterdeck Restaurant, it will also be the most mouth-watering meal you’ll have all day for only R39 per person. Breakfast includes beef sausage, eggs, grilled tomato, mushrooms and toast. Add coffee or orange juice for R20. The offer is only available over weekends and bookings are essential. If mouth-watering Chinese cuisine is what you’re after, you’ll be spoilt for choice at Shun De. •The Hussar Grill - Seasonal Lunch Want a perfectly aged rump or sirloin steak, a crispy beer-battered hake, a sumptuous rich bowl of gnocchi, a tender deboned half chicken, or a juicy beef burger? These decadent mains are all on offer when you choose The Hussar Grill Seasonal Lunch, available Mondays to Saturdays between 12midday and 4pm. This offer is available for eat-in only.

•The Hussar Grill Date Night Date night at The Hussar Grill means two decadent courses, a complimentary bottle of The Hussar Grill 50th Red and chocolate vodka martinis. This offer is available every Tuesday evening and for eat-in only. Reservations are recommended. •Casa Bella Lunch Speciale