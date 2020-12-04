Nestlé celebrates South Africa's ‘iiBIG DAYS’ this festive season

‘Tis the season to be jolly with NESTLÉ COCOA and NESTLÉ RECIPES WITH LOVE.

The festive season is celebrated all over the world, and for some, it is an opportunity to spend time with family & friends, while it may have some religious significance for others. Nowhere in the world is the festive season celebrated quite like it is in South Africa. This year iconic brands; NESTLÉ RECIPES WITH LOVE & NESTLÉ COCOA join in on the festive season cheer by celebrating key Mzansi moments (16, 24, 25, 26, 31 December and 1 January).

The NESTLÉ RECIPES WITH LOVE product range adds that secret ingredient to savoury dishes while creating delightful moments between family and friends. Dessert menus will come to life with NESTLÉ COCOA, NESTLÉ TREAT and NESTLÉ SWEETENED CONDENSED milk.

The festive season, affectionately known as “iiBig Days” brings forth a joyous energy to many South Africans and with what has been happening in the world. Nestlé is bringing the cheer back to the people through special culinary moments. Through the #DelightfullyMzansi campaign, the two iconic brands have come together this festive season to reignite the spirit of cheer and celebrate key days that authentically make us who we are as the people of South Africa.

“We all know that South Africans love this time of the year, nothing makes us happier than spending time with those we love through good music, good company and of course, lots and lots of good food. Food has the ability to bring people together and our brands: NESTLÉ RECIPES WITH LOVE and NESTLÉ COCOA offer the much-needed ingredients you need to create those heart-warming moments through the delicious feasts you enjoy over the festive season” says Yovini Moodley, Business Executive Officer, Dairy, Nestlé South Africa.