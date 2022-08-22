OUT NOW: #WeSeeYou - IOL’s celebratory Women’s Month digimag

Women’s Month gives us one more reason to celebrate all the spectacular women in our lives and communities. And that’s exactly what we’ve done with #WeSeeYou - IOL’s special Women’s Month digimag celebrating the women who are shaking things up and making our world a better place.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read it: We salute women who are making great strides in the food and beverage industry; those playing a significant role in ensuring that the law of the land is supported and enhanced; those smashing through glass ceilings and setting the bar even higher in male-dominated areas and arenas; Imbokodo who strive against all odds. Through their powerful stories, the women and organisations profiled in this year's digimag also highlight the negative bias that women and girls still have to contend with - whether it happens at work, at home, in our places of education, or in our local communities; deliberate or unconscious. This special edition digital magazine is therefore the perfect way to reconfirm to these, and all women that We See You.

Story continues below Advertisement

We see your incredible achievements, we see your selflessness, we see your sacrifices. You raise awareness, nurture and mentor. You encourage others to advocate for gender equality and respect for women and girls. You inspire other women on their paths of growth and shared prosperity. Doctor Pamela Mahlangu’s story - “From domestic worker to medical doctor” on page 3 - is proof that with hard work, determination and self belief, women are perfectly capable of making their dreams come true. And every woman’s success is an inspiration to all others - we are strongest when we cheer each other on. Download #WeSeeYou for free here.