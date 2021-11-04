Show off this summer in sweet linen looks

From the beds to your wardrobe, it looks like linen is finally having its fashion moment this season. Practical and versatile, this summer trend is selling like hotcakes, and we couldn’t be more obsessed. Seen as one of the most sustainable fabrics out there, linen pieces have become a lockdown fashion favourite. From its aesthetically pleasing nature to its ability to be paired with literally anything, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks we think you should be wearing this summer.

We’ve seen a shift from the muted minimalist look to designers opting to make more of a statement with bolder colours, and as we head into summer: bolder is better. However, if you’re not ready to dip your toes into the world of colourful pieces, opting for neutral tones like these paper bag shorts from StyleMode is a safe choice, especially if you’re trying to keep things minimalistic or build a capsule wardrobe.

If there’s one thing we love about summer, is that we can finally wear dresses again. To top it off, the fashion gods have blessed us with linen dresses! Lightweight and breathable, having a tiered linen dress and cocoon dress on hand are perfect for the warmer upcoming months. It’s time to swap out that little black dress for a little white dress instead.

Timeless summer look

If you don’t own a pair of linen trousers in your wardrobe, this is your sign to put it on your wishlist. What was once considered an intimidating trend has turned into an effortless and timeless summer staple. The cool-to-the-touch fabric has made creating an outfit simple yet chic, making it easily one of the top trends we’ve seen this year. From relaxed-fitting silhouettes to wide legs, the summer trend offers the perfect balance between chic and casual. Whether you choose to dress it up with some square-toed heels or keep it casual with a pair of fresh white sneakers is entirely up to you. If you’re in the mood for a more ‘put together look’ try styling StyleMode’s boxy linen top and straight-leg jeans with some heels, and you’ll have an effortless look in minutes.