Top European home appliance brand Beko launches its second store in Durban

Imagine having world-class household appliances in your home that not only reduce your carbon footprint or make household chores seem effortless, but also give your family 99% protection from bacteria and viruses – including Covid-19. One of Europe’s leading freestanding home appliance brands and pioneers, Beko, does just that - and launches its second store in South Africa at The Crescent in uMhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, September 4. There are lots of prizes to be won and discounts for customers, with cooking demonstrations at the store’s mini amphitheatre and a PlayStation dock for the children – all to make this Saturday a family day at Beko.

Leading in product innovation to support a healthier lifestyle, healthy planet and to ensure environmental sustainability, Beko designs and manufacturers appliances that are eco-friendly and help reduce our carbon footprint. Watch video A subsidiary of Arçelik, the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer and the parent company of Defy, Beko launched its first store at The Design Quarter in Fourways, Gauteng, last week.

The pandemic has altered the way we live and has shifted our priorities. This also affects one’s daily household needs - and with more people working from home, consumers are gravitating towards products that will make their lives more efficient, pleasant and safe. According to Rajan Gungiah, Beko Regional Marketing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, one of the many interesting consumer trends to emerge from the pandemic is a greater curiosity about products that can safeguard households from infection. “Hygiene is no longer a nice-to-have,” says Gungiah. “With the home now doubling as a multi-functional hub, time management has become a consumer priority.

“Emerging technologies with longevity and sustainability in mind will become more prominent as consumers adapt to life amid a pandemic. Beko appliances have short and smart programmes that allow them to be more energy and time-efficient.” One such product is the one-of-a-kind split and cook oven that allows you to cook two different dishes at two different temperatures, with no blending of scent or flavour. You can bake cupcakes, roast a leg of lamb or even use the grill with this multi-function oven that provides you with cooking flexibility thanks to its innovative split and cook technology. Rajan Gungiah and the Beko Johannesburg team at the opening of the new store at the Design Quarter in Fourways. Another is the AquaTech washing machine that uses water power to replace vigorous drum movement for faster but gentler washes, while a steam feature reduces ironing time.