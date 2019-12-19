South African consumers are all about good food at great prices, especially if we can get it delivered to our homes in record time. The two students from Maritzburg who founded Debonairs Pizza understood that they either had to go big or go home. The result? The signature Triple-Decker® and the Crammed-Crust® pizzas filled with yummy goodness and topped with loads of gooey cheese.

Of course, there is no point in making fabulous pizza if you can't get it delivered hot and fast. Especially in cities like Joburg and Cape Town where traffic can be a nightmare at the best of times. The solution? Debonairs' Hot or Not sticker which guarantees customers their money back if their pizza is delivered cold, and means the delivery staff won't have to worry about being told off in 11 different languages.

With so many families leading busy lives, there had to be a way to make getting supper on the table convenient and super easy. Again, Debonairs led the way by being first to offer online ordering and free delivery.

Of course the combination of great food and excellent service reaped rewards and the business grew to 650 restaurants making 27.5 million pizzas a year. To give back to the communities that made their success possible they started Doughnation, where leftover pizza dough is made into flatbreads to feed millions more.