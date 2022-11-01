Wimpy launches multilingual African folktale collection encouraging diversity, inclusion and literacy

It’s no secret that Wimpy is one of SA’s most loved restaurants; a familiar family favourite where young and old are welcome. As a proudly South African restaurant, Wimpy recognises Mzanzi’s richness – and for a second year has partnered with Ethnikids, an online children’s bookstore started by five South African moms, to give children access to an African folktale collection in their home language. Passionate about kids and their education, Wimpy has again partnered with Ethnikids to bring its edu-tainment philosophy to life. “Children are close to our hearts and core to our offering. Our collaboration with Ethnikids enables us to bring real South African stories to kids in a fun and engaging way,” says Jodi Law, Brand Manager at Wimpy.

In a country with 11 official languages, mother tongue books are not readily available, and most children's books lack cultural context. "It is critical that children are exposed to literature that includes diverse ethnicities, as this positively impacts a child's self-image and develops pride in who they are and where they come from," says Seago Maapola, Educational Psychologist. Stories that speak about who we are play an important role in representation, guiding what we should be proud of. "When there is a lack of representation, children are exposed to a single narrative based on stereotypes, and this leads to them experiencing negative psychological outcomes and often feeling like they're not good enough," adds Maapola. Wimpy commissioned Ethnikids to develop a multilingual, multicultural folktale collection giving children access to diverse characters and stories that they can relate to and identify with. The collection is based on five South African folktales, with some of SA's most talented authors and illustrators collaborating to provide children with tales that represent the rainbow nation's melting pot of cultures.

The books are available in English in all Wimpy's nationwide. They are also available on the Wimpy website in all 11 official languages, as well as in Khoe/Nama, the original Bantu language of the Khoisan people that is being advocated to become one of SA's official languages. The English versions are available at Wimpy restaurants nationwide with every Kids' Combo Meal. "This year's campaign includes an interactive online and in-restaurant experience encouraging children to engage with the stories. Children can choose their own ending by scanning a QR code at the back of the books - using their own imagination to expand on the narratives," adds Law. A second phase of the campaign will enable kids to collect 3D cardboard puppets from each of the featured books. These fold-out scenes will include different characters and allow kids to make use of their imagination, acting out scenes and making up their own characters.

