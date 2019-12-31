It is already New Year’s Eve. This is arguably the most over-hyped of all holidays, and there is no better time to go all-out on a makeup look than on New Year's Eve.

If you are all set to ring in the new year and still have not decided on your look, the below looks can be your inspiration.

Red lipstick

If you will be going out to party at night, red lipstick is perfect to wear as it adds a sex appeal to any outfit. It is elegant, and classic, so red lips are often the best choice when going out to party, or at a fancy late-night dinner.

Glitter makeup

Glitter makeup is the perfect addition for any holiday party or even a regular Monday in the office if that is your vibe. Glitter makeup looks are still the go-to beauty vibe for any party, the trend just does not seem to be going anywhere, even models are still doing it.

What is also good about the glitter makeup is that the glitter reflects light whenever you turn your face, how wonderful is that?

Blue eyes makeup

If you are one of those lucky women who were born with blue eyes, then this one's for you. Blue eyes are considered to be one of the most beautiful eye colors, as they are bright and colorful, and the makeup makes them appear brighter and bolder.

The blue eyes makeup will make your blue eyes shine and sparkle, no matter what shade they are.