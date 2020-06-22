4 beauty treatments to go for post lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the green light for personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services, to operate under level 3 of the lockdown.
With most salons opening, you’re probably wondering if you should go for a wax or get a haircut, first.
Worry not, because we've put together a guide to help you make a more informed decision.
Hair
They say beauty starts from the head, and if your hair is messy, you probably don’t feel too pretty. So, before heading out to fix other things, get that fresh cut, first.
Make sure you get a fresh haircut so you can look dapper all over again. Picture: Instagram.
Facial
After sorting out your hair, go for that facial that you are in dire need of. Plus, it’s winter and your skin needs extra care because the cold winds can be too harsh.
Wax
Waxing is probably the first go-to treatment for hairy people. But even if you’re not, it still needs to be done because it’s been long since your skin had that silky touch. It needs it.
Nails
You probably have been taking care of your nails. But cutting and painting them can't be a lot of work. Perhaps, now is the time for a manicure now. Go on, give your hands the glow they need.
Pro tip: When going for any of these treatments, remember to ask your beautician to wash their hands thoroughly with soap, even if they are be wearing gloves. Don't forget to do the same.