4 Mzansi celebs going makeup-free during lockdown
Ladies, unless you’re going to the grocery store or rushing out to get the pharmacy to get medication, you should be at home.
Which makes me wonder why exactly would you need to wear makeup?
Sure we don’t only wear makeup to hide our so called imperfections from others but some of us simply love wearing makeup.
I get it. I’m one of those people women who sometimes wake in the mood to do a full-on makeup look. From foundation to bright red lipstick. Then there are days when I just couldn’t be bothered. But that was before the lockdown.
These days the most time I spend on my face is doing a decent job on my skincare routine. I’m hoping I will step out of lockdown looking at least 10 years younger with glowing skin.
Yet I still see selfies popping up on my Instagram of women with full-on makeup. False lashes included. I suppose some girls are using this time to perfect their techniques and try new things. There’s nothing wrong with that.
But it has been refreshing to see so many celebrities posting makeup-free pictures.
South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently posted a picture captioned “I don’t know about you but my lockdown is on no makeup, Durag and T-shirt chillin’”
I don’t know about you but my lockdown is on no makeup, Durag and t shirt chillin’ 💋
She then posted a closeup showing off her naturally glowing flawless skin with a caption saying, “Love yourself girl or nobody will...”
“Love yourself girl or nobody will.” 💋
Presenter Pearl Modiadie shared a message of hope and inspiration in a Instagram post while showing off her natural beautiful makeup-free face.
Incredibly blessed to have family with me at home during this lockdown. Hope you have a friend or family member to reach out to when you feel alone while social distancing. 🌸 🌸 I’m appreciative of our online communities keeping us sane, entertained and up to date with the latest news and updates from the globe! Excited to be working on a new project and to have work opportunities that allow me to work from home ✨🙏🏾 🌸 🌸 I’m also taking this time to relax, to reconnect with self, to read, to take long baths and to just do nothing as well! 🌸 🌸 Hope you’re ok, safe and at home ❤️ Please take extra care when stepping outside for necessities.
Influencer Kefilwe Mabote has been posting LockDown Battle videos and doing so makeup-free.
It’s the third and final battle and this time I am pulling out all the stops!!! Staying at home doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom during this lockdown! In keeping our spirits up, I’ll be showing you a short and fun quick make-up routine I follow when I’m home! And because I am a “liker of things”, I show you my favourite at home looks and outfit styles you can rock in feeling chic, sexy and luxurious at home! Well, @lornamaseko it’s time😎😏. To vote for me, comment using the hashtag #LDBSATeamKefi in the comment section and follow @kga.life to enter! Should I win, the winner will be announced at 7pm on Sunday, 12th April! Comment comment comment and win big!!! Prizes include a glamour photo shoot and a VIP Experience at the Vodacom’s Durban July as the overall grand prize! Vote for Team Kefi all the way! #LockDownBattleSA #LDBSA brought to you by the #KingOfFuneral @kga.life. Whose team are you on?! #LDBSATeamKefi #LornavKefi #KGALife
Singer Simphiwe Dana recently showed us a make-up vs no make-up pic showing off her beautiful skin.
No makeup // Makeup pic.twitter.com/A1tkYANHoc— #BamakoIsComing (@simphiwedana) April 6, 2020