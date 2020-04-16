4 Mzansi celebs going makeup-free during lockdown

Ladies, unless you’re going to the grocery store or rushing out to get the pharmacy to get medication, you should be at home.

Which makes me wonder why exactly would you need to wear makeup?

Sure we don’t only wear makeup to hide our so called imperfections from others but some of us simply love wearing makeup.

I get it. I’m one of those people women who sometimes wake in the mood to do a full-on makeup look. From foundation to bright red lipstick. Then there are days when I just couldn’t be bothered. But that was before the lockdown.

These days the most time I spend on my face is doing a decent job on my skincare routine. I’m hoping I will step out of lockdown looking at least 10 years younger with glowing skin.