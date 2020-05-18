4 simple steps to ensure your skin gets extra TLC

Though your body could not be exposed to as much sun and air pollution as your face, beneath the neck there are sagginess, dullness, and discoloration. As many are spending more time at home this is a good opportunity to give some much needed TLC to your skin too.

Take time to learn about the needs of your skin, following some simple steps.











Gently cleanse

Many people focus on the treatment of their faces, that they may not notice all the bad ingredients in our body wash. Perfumes, dyes, and harsh soaps are all very common and can dry your face.

For those with much more sensitive skin, this may be the root cause of your skin discomfort or allergic reactions. Excessive dirt on the surface may create follicle blockages, sebum trapping, sweat, and dead skin cells. Proper skin wash removes debris pores to avoid dirt from building up, allowing the sebum oil to touch unimpeded skin surface reducing the chances of a breakout.

Exfoliate

Regular exfoliation is an important element of the prevention and treatment of body acne and inflamed pores. It removes dead skin cells from the surface of your skin to help prevent bacteria, sweat, and dirt from getting stuck under the surface of your skin. Rather than using a scrub look for products containing alpha-hydroxy acids or beta hydroxy acids. These acids exfoliate the skin surface and enhance its texture.

Shaving

Sweat breaks down the bacteria on your skin which creates an unpleasant smell. Shaving armpits and body hair will result in fewer bacteria and less odour. Always hydrate your skin immediately after shaving.

Moisturize

Right after the showering, moisturizing helps hold some of the water in your skin, keeping it hydrated. Each day humidifying can reduce the risk of developing extreme dryness or oiliness. Moisturizing reduces skin problems and helps skin stay young.