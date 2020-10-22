4 ways you can use cucumber for common skin problems

Did you know that 96% of a cucumber's weight is just water? Cucumbers are also a good bet for successful weight loss as they are rich in water and fibre. Other than this, cucumbers have always been an important part of skin and beauty care routines for many people. Here are 4 ways on how you can use cucumber for a variety of your skin woes. Reduces dark circles

Putting slices of cucumber on your eyes not only relieves them from stress but could also do wonders for dark circles beneath them.

Cucumber has silica, which is a compound that helps lighten dark circles. Put two slices of cucumber on your dark circles then leave them to rest on your eyes for about 8-10 minutes. Rinse it off using cold water.

Controls puffiness of the eyes

There are many reasons our eyes puff – dust, lack of sleep, allergies, or even stress. This can make you look run-down and tired. Cucumbers have a cooling effect on tired and stressed eyes.

Treat this by simply placing a slice of cucumber on your eyes then let it rest for about 10-15 minutes. This is a perfect way to refresh tired and puffy eyes.

Treats dull skin

Due to its anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties, cucumbers can infuse life into a dull, lifeless skin and rejuvenate it from the inside. Cucumber can also serve as a mild astringent which is very helpful in relieving minor skin irritations.

Mix one part of cucumber juice using a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply this cooling blend on your face daily then Let it sit for about 10 minutes.

Treat blemishes

Washing your face with cucumber water every day is a perfect way to keep blemishes intact.

The excellent anti-inflammatory properties of cucumber can help soothe your skin and leave you with a skin that's blemish-free and glowing.

Simply mix 1 tablespoon of oats with a cucumber pulp then let it sit for about an hour. Oats exfoliates and keeps your skin clear. Apply this pack on your face then leave it for 20 minutes. Wash your face using cold water.