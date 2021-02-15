5 beauty benefits of garlic

Many people love garlic in their food, but have you tried using it to enhance your beauty? Surprising as it seems, garlic not only adds flavour and has curative, medicinal properties but it is also magical for your skin. It’s full of antibacterial, anti-ageing properties and clears the complexion making it flawless. Here are five surprising beauty benefits of garlic. Help get rid of acne

Garlic's antiseptic and antibacterial properties make it an ideal ingredient for treating acne and pimples. When it is applied topically to acne, it kills the bacteria that is settled deep inside the pores and helps reduce inflammation.

Chop a few cloves of garlic and crush them to release the juices. Then, apply the juice to the area that is affected with acne. Leave it on for a good five minutes then wash it off with water.

Reduction of pores

Enlarged pores are a common issue with ageing skin, but by using garlic on your skin, you can say bye to them. Crush one clove of garlic with half a tomato and then apply this paste to your face. Do this for about 10 minutes, then wash it off with water. This works to unclog your pores and clear the skin.

Reduces stretch marks

Mix some garlic juice with olive oil then massage the hot garlic-infused oil to the stretch marks. Repeat this same process for a few days and the marks will start reducing.

Ends skin inflammation

Some people may experience red, scaly, itchy spots on their skin. These may appear on the knees, elbows, or scalp. You can get rid of these spots by simply using the application of garlic since it has got anti-inflammatory properties.

Delays ageing

Premature ageing is one of the issues that many women deal with. Exposure to UV rays, pollution, and unhealthy lifestyles contribute to free radical damage that leads to signs of ageing on your skin.

This may sound unbelievable but among the benefits of garlic are delaying signs of ageing. Consuming one clove of garlic on an empty stomach in the morning with honey and lemon water can be beneficial for the health of your skin.