5 handbag essentials to carry during the pandemic

Carrying a handbag is not just for show, it is something everyone should have in order to keep all their essentials together, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the handbag essentials. Hand sanitiser It is wise to carry a sanitiser. As we do our shopping, we touch so many things that have germs on them, so we need to sanitise regularly. Sewing kit

Anything can tear at anytime or you could lose a button. It is essential to have something to stop the tear before it gets worse. A sewing kit will make it easy to fix your garments. Check pharmacies for small sewing kits that fit in your handbag.

Keep a small sewing kit in your bag because you never know when you might need it. Picture: Supplied.

Wet wipes

Accidents, such as spills, occur at any time and that’s where wet wet wipes come in handy. Also, wet wipes help to clean surfaces and dirty hands. You can even spray sanitiser onto them and wipe off furniture. Find wet wipes at any supermarket or pharmacy.

Tampon/sanitary towel

Even if you’re not on your periods, carrying a tampon or sanitary towel is a necessity because you never know when your cycle will start unexpectedly, and you can also help another person who might be in need of one.

Always keep tampons or sanitary towels. Picture: Supplied.

Perfume

Carry a small bottle of perfume or body spray to help you smell fresh all day.