5 make-up looks from Paris Fashion Week to try at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you thought fashion weeks were entirely about clothes, then you got it wrong. Every garment showcased must be accompanied by make-up that will complement the entire look. Luxury brands recently showcased their latest collections at Paris Fashion Week (PFW), and almost all the shows had a strong theme of imperfect beauty. Bare skin (showing the models’ natural skin), messy smokey eyes, slightly smudged lips and natural eyebrows were all inspirational for those who would like to re-create the looks at home without the help of a professional make-up artist! These are some of the designers who had the best make-up looks for their shows. Natural brows (Jason Wu, LBV, Moschino)

Full and bold eyebrows have been on-trend. The natural eyebrow is taking over. This thing of drawing eyebrows is outdated. Brushed natural brow was a big focus at PFW. To achieve the look, brush your eyebrows with a spoolie and fill in the spaces. The Pretty By Flormar Eyebrow Essentials Kit has three shades to fill and shape your brows.

Rainbow winged liner (Versace)

Renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath drew striking winged eye-liner in shades of blue, fuchsia pink and red on the Versace models. She completed the looks with matte skin and nude glossy lip so that focus doesn’t shift from the eyes. Try the look by creating a wing liner using Pretty By Flormar’s Eye Pencils and Play Girl All Eyes On Me Matte & Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette.

Incomplete smokey eyes (Dior)

The smokey eye is nothing new, but Dior make-up artist Peter Philips reinvented the classic look by deconstructing it: instead of covering the models’ entire eyelids with heavy black liner or shadow, he blended liner onto the outer and inner corners of the eyes. This gave the eyelids a natural highlight in the centre of the lid and an overall ethereal look. Give it a try using Wet n Wild’s Mega Last Breakup-Proof Retractable Eye-liner, and for a perfect blend, the Eco Tools Ultimate Shade Duo Brushes are the best option.

Bare face (Xuly.Bët and YSL)

This is why it’s important to take good care of your skin because these days, designers are opting for a bold eye or lip and barely-covered skin. Try the Chick Cosmetics Glow Boost Serum. It helps get rid of acne scars, giving your skin the glow it deserves. Or, if you’re not comfortable with going entirely bare, add a bit of concealer to cover up dark marks.

Red lipstick (YSL, Hermès, Balmain)

Trends come and go, but the red lips are here to stay. In classic French style, several French designers made bold red lips the focal point of their beautiful looks. Perfect your red lips with a long-lasting lipstick, such as Pretty By Flormar’s Stay True Lipstick in red shade 010 Cardinal.