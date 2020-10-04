5 skin products to help you keep your skin healthy in summer

Now that spring is on the go, the extreme heat means one has to be mindful of their skincare routines. As such, we’ve summed up a list of products you can use to keep your skin looking healthy. Nuxe Bio-organic micro-exfoliating cleansing mask A healthy skincare routine means exfoliating your skin at least once a week. Under their new bio-organic range, Nuxe has a creamy mask with double exfoliating action: physical exfoliation (powdered fruit kernels) and chemical exfoliation (100% botanical salicylic acid) to cleanse, purify and refine the skin’s texture, while preserving its balance. Chick Cosmetics glow boost serum

A serum is a must-have if you’re all about that glowing skin. Made of 10% Vitamin C, this serum not only nourishes, but it also hydrates and brightens the complexion for healthier skin. It also helps get rid of dark spots and acne scars.

Eucerin cleansing gel

It works well on blemish-prone skin by eliminating excess sebum. Also, this cleansing gel is soft on the skin. It opens pores without leaving the skin dry.

Eco diva natural face cream

Made for all skin types, this face cream not only moisturises, but it also heals & restores skin’s elasticity and boost collagen production. It works well on people who suffer from pigmentation, acne, eczema and ageing.

Everysun Sensitive Care SPF 50 sunscreen

No skincare routine is complete without a sunscreen. Now that temperatures are soaring and we’ll be going out more often under the new level 1 lockdown regulations, make sure you apply sunscreen at least twice a day. Everysun’s new Sensitive Care SPF 50 sunscreen lotion and spray protects delicate skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

Pro tip: Also drink lots of water to keep hydrated.