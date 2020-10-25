5 things to know about Shudufhadzo Musida, the newly-crowned Miss SA

It was a surreal moment for 24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida on Saturday night when she was crowned Miss South Africa 2020. “It feels amazing,” Musida said after the event. “It feels surreal because during the whole time, all I could think about was ‘Oh my God, everyone in my village is watching! Everyone at home is watching.” For those who aren’t familiar South Africa’s reining beauty queen, below are some facts about the Limpopo native. The place she calls home Musida hails from Ha-Masia in Limpopo, a village located in Vhembe District Municipality.

Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned as Miss South Africa 2020. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

A BA Honours student

She has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria, and is currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

Family life

Miss SA’s mother, Thandi is a real estate agent and she has a 13-year-old sister, Zwonka.

A woman that strongly believes in female empowerment

In her Miss South Africa acceptance speech, Musida said: “It took an entire village to get me here and I would like to thank all of you for being my village.

“I stand here today as your Miss South Africa with immense pride and joy to be representing such a beautiful nation – one of the first Venda women, but certainly not the last - to become Miss South Africa.

“I stand here as an advocate for educational and economic empowerment of women and children and mental health awareness – honoured to be an ambassador of this beautiful nation.

The ultimate prize

Musida will receive R1-million in cash as well as a further R2-million worth of sponsorships and prizes, including the use of a luxury Sandton apartment and a Mercedes-Benz cabriolet for a year.

For the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, Musida, as well as her runners up - Thato Mosehle and Natasha Joubert - will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants.

Previously, the Miss South Africa Organisation has sent a representative to both Miss Universe and Miss World, but will also now be fielding a candidate to Miss Supranational.