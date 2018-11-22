5 Tips on how to keep beached teeth whiter for longer.

Both men and women rate smiles and teeth as the second most important attractive feature, so it comes as no surprise that teeth whitening has become such a popular trend. Chairside bleaching, a technique done by the oral hygienist in one session, is currently the most requested dental procedure by patients of various ages.

Maintaining the whiteness attained is also very easy, simply follow - Cosmetic Dentist at The Cosmetic and Dental Emporium’s (CDE) V&A Waterfront practice - Dr Wim De Beer’s five home remedies, for a longer lasting brighter smile.

1. Avoid Stain-Causing Foods and Beverages

In the few weeks that follow your teeth whitening treatment, you should avoid or limit your consumption of foods and beverages with dark pigments and high staining potential, i.e. coffee, tea, wine, hard candy and berries.





2. Daily Maintenance

Just because your teeth are white now, does not mean you should neglect brushing your teeth or flossing. You need to be vigilant in keeping your mouth clean, healthy, and free of stains.

3. Dentist Appointments

To maintain a healthy mouth after your chairside bleaching, it is important to visit your dentist regularly so they can check the status of your whitened teeth. Should there be any signs of stains on your teeth, your dentist or the dental hygienist can remove stains through professional cleaning.

4. Quit Smoking

Smoking is another cause of staining, so it would be advised to either kick the habit or limit your smoking for at least 48 hours after the whitening procedure - otherwise, you will end up staining your teeth once again.

5. Increase Your Water Intake

It is important to rinse your mouth with water after consuming foods and drinks which might stain your teeth. Be sure to drink water after each meal, which will not only keep you hydrated but will also prevent food particles from sticking to your teeth and causing stains.

For more information, visit the Cosmetic and Dental Emporium.