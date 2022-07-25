6 tips on how you can manage sensitive skin during winter

Winter is known to be cruel to the skin due to its harsh winds.
Those with sensitive skin tend to suffer the most, which is why they have to take extra care of their skin.
Clere Pure & Protect brand manager Miso Mchunu says people with sensitive skin must use dermatologically approved products, fragrance, colourant, and paraben free to avoid damage to their skin.
If you have sensitive skin, here are the top six tips on how to take care of it.
- Do not take long showers and never use hot water, warm is better. Instead of soap, use aqueous cream as a base.
- After showering, gently pat yourself with a towel and quickly apply your aqueous.
- Never leave your skin dry. Moisturise regularly using Hypo-allergenic, colourant and fragrance-free products.
- Do not use products without testing them first. Test them on a discreet area of your skin to see the reaction at least one day before trying a full application.
- If you use water quite often, wear gloves, especially when cleaning, most cleaning products contain strong ingredients that can be harmful to your skin.
- Do not overly expose your skin in cold or windy conditions. Make sure you’re fully covering to avoid your skin drying out.