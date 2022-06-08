7 fool-proof steps to removing acrylic nails without causing damage

It is not recommended that you remove your acrylic nails at home. Going to a salon and seeing a qualified nail technician, who can remove your acrylic nails without hurting your own nails, is the safest way to do so.

Story continues below Advertisement

Regardless of how long your acrylics last, your natural nails will grow out, and after two weeks, you might start to notice growth on your cuticle beds. Due to the strength of the adhesive, removing acrylic nails can be more difficult. We acknowledge that our time is limited, our lives are demanding, and that there are times when you simply must complete tasks on your own.

Luckily, there are a few methods you can apply to remove your artificial nails without having to visit a salon. Clip your nails Clip off any excess acrylics with care, trimming them as near to your natural nails as possible.

Story continues below Advertisement

Use a nail buffer Rough up the polish’s surface with a nail buffer until the gloss is totally gone. The polish softens faster in acetone when the top coat is removed. Be very careful not to damage or file your natural nail during this process. Pour the acetone into a bowl

Story continues below Advertisement

Soak your nails in 100 percent pure acetone for at least five minutes using a cup or dish. Do not use the acetone in a microwave or near a heat source as acetone is a very flammable chemical. Make sure the room is sufficiently ventilated because acetone has intense fumes. If you don’t have aluminium foil, you can secure the cotton balls using a non-plastic tape. Remove the foil and cotton balls

Story continues below Advertisement

With some gentle movement, the cotton ball and nail should come off. If you soaked your acrylic nails in acetone, use an orange wood stick to carefully pull the nails off. If the acrylic nails remain stubborn, repeat the technique for another 20 minutes until your acrylics have completely soaked off. Buff off the rest Using a nail buffer, scrape off any remaining acrylic. Because the acetone soak has softened the acrylic, take this time to buff the rest of it away. If the acrylic begins to stiffen during buffing, dampen it with a cotton ball dipped in acetone.

Shape natural nails To smooth the edges, use nail clippers and a nail file. Lightly buff your nails using a fine-grade nail buffer, working your way from the base to the tip. File in one direction only to avoid harming your nails. Rehydrate your hands