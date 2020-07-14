8 dos and don'ts of healthy nails
Did you know that your nails can reveal clues about your health? Whether you are someone who religiously paints their nails as a form of self-care or someone who is constantly picking/biting their cuticles, we all love healthy and perfectly manicured nails.
A few dos and don'ts when it comes to understanding and taking care of your nails.
DO moisturize your hands frequently with some nourishing, nail-strengthening hand cream, and do not forget to apply it in your cuticles too for smooth skin and stronger nails.
DO shape and cut your nails regularly using nail clippers. In order to file your nails better try to always file in one direction, and not back and forth, in order to prevent your nails from breaking.
DO protect your nails by keeping them clean and dry in order to prevent fungi from growing under them. when doing some chores rather wear rubber gloves with a cotton lining.
DO baby your cuticles. Apply Vaseline or cuticle oil all around your fingernails to keep your cuticles soft. Do this every night before bed.
DON’T use your fingernail to open things off as this can cause damage to the nails.
DON’T bite your nails or nick your cuticles. These habits can damage the nail bed and any cuts that may occur around your nail may lead to bacterial or fungal infection.
DON’T Peel off old nail polish or overlays as this will irritate the nail bed and end up in undesirable damage.
DON’T use a lot of nail polish. for a longer-lasting manicure apply the nail polish even in thin coats, allowing each layer to dry out thoroughly.