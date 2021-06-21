8 skincare tips for your 20s

If you’re in your 20s and your skincare routine is looking a little lean, perhaps you’re missing some vital steps? Once upon a time, falling asleep without taking any makeup off, scrubbing the skin with abrasive exfoliants, and layering on as much foundation, concealer and powder as possible, was the norm.

But once you’ve reached your 20s, it’s probably time to start looking for a skincare routine that will benefit you. Everyone is unique, some people have acne-prone or oily skin, while others battle with dryness and breakouts due to harsh products. Regardless of where you stand with your skin, there are certain steps that everyone should adopt into their skincare once they’ve exited their teenage years.

8 skincare steps you should follow in your 20s: Lightweight foundation You may have even noticed that the makeup regime you’ve been doing since you were 18 no longer flatters you.

Perhaps it’s the thick, viscous, high coverage foundation you’ve been using for the last five years? While that particular product may have served you well in the past, it most likely no longer sits on your skin as well as it used to. In your 20s, a lightweight, moisturising foundation is your best friend.

Cleanser Essentially facewash and cleanser removes makeup, dirt and impurities from the skin. This product can be used in the mornings and evenings, just make sure that you opt for something gentle, as you do not want to strip the skin of its naturally produced oils.

Read the label to find out if there are any harsh chemicals (like alcohol) that could dry out and irritate the skin. Toner Toners can be used day and night to help gently refresh the skin, without drying it out.

By gliding a cotton pad, dabbed with a few droplets of toner, you can help reduce the appearance of pores, balance the skin’s pH levels and prime the skin, enabling it to effectively absorb other products. Additionally, any remaining dirt, makeup or facewash can be removed to help prevent clogged pores. Vitamin C serum

One of the most well-rounded ingredients in skincare, that’s touted as a potent antioxidant that fights free radicals (responsible for breaking down our skin's collagen causing wrinkles, dark spots and dull skin) is Vitamin C. Vitamin C can hydrate, brighten, fade pigmentation, reduce redness and help promote collagen production. Even a diet rich in vitamin C cannot always produce these benefits, as there is no way to ensure it will reach your skin.

Add this step to your routine in this order: cleanse, tone, apply vitamin C serum, and then moisturise. Moisturiser Moisturiser could very well be one of the most vital steps in any skincare routine. It helps maintain healthy skin cells and prevents extreme dryness or oiliness – both of which are harmful and can cause acne breakouts.

Additionally, moisturiser help traps moisture and serums in the skin, so they can work their magic and make your face appear bright, supple and healthy. Sunscreen Sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Too much exposure to sunlight, even on cloudy days, can result in sun damage and premature ageing. Unprotected skin, exposed to these elements, can become leathery, wrinkled and textured over time. Sunblock will absorb harmful UV rays, so don’t delay on adding it into your daily skincare.

Stop scrubbing As pleasant as the idea of scrubbing away dead skin and acne is, too much exfoliation can do more harm than good for your skin. Harsh exfoliants can irritate the skin, exacerbating itchiness and dry patches, not to mention, cause/worsen acne.

The skin exfoliates naturally every 28 days. By doing this step daily, you are interrupting this process. If you have oily skin and think that exfoliation is the only way to control this, it may make the problem worse. When skin is dried out, it compensates by producing even more sebum – an oily, waxy substance – to help hydrate and protect the skin. Ultimately, this causes pores to become clogged, which leads to pimples.