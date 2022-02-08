A queen fit for a king: Miss SA Lalela Mswane shines with confidence in the company of Zulu royals

Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane went on a homecoming tour this past weekend where she visited her birth province, KwaZulu-Natal. Her weekend was full of activities, including attending the King Cetshwayo District Municipality matric awards. However, it was the KwaKhangela Royal Palace visit that stood out.

The beauty queen met his majesty, King Misuzulu Zulu KaZwelithini. And yes, she looked like the queen she is in a Zamaswazi Nguni dress. Zamaswazi Nkosi, a self-taught designer, said she was grateful to be part of the historic moment of dressing Mswane for such a big occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) “Lalela Mswane, thank you so so much for allowing me to dress you on your big day. I'm so grateful. I believe this will open other doors for Zamaswazi and other designers who think it is not possible. As a self-taught fashion designer, I come a long way with this concept. In 2014, I was like, ’Let me hold, will see when I’m ready.' Ya (yes) it's about time,” said Nkosi.

Others felt that that was the dress she should have worn at the Miss Universe pageant, where she was crowned second runner-up. Seeing how beautiful she looked with the royals, many were quick to say she could easily be one of them. “She fits right in with the royals. What a beautiful moment,” commented @sifisobande.