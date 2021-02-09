A woman’s perfume is her invisible accessory

“No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory.” – Coco Chanel There are days when I’ll have one foot out the front door and feel like I’ve forgotten something. You know that feeling? That nagging feeling that you know that you’re forgetting something. I do the usual checks: phone, money, mask, keys. Then just as I am about to lock the door I realise that I’m not wearing any perfume.

Nothing will stop me from rushing back in just for a few spritz of my favourite perfume. The mood of the day.

I’m one of those people who believe that no outfit is complete without perfume. The invisible accessory that I almost feel naked without.

Your perfume is like a signature. Two woman could wear exactly the same perfume but it would smell different on the other.

The perfume you wear is a subtle expression of mood and personality.

When choosing a perfume think about the impact it will have on others and the fragrant memory you leave behind.

Here are a few scents you can leave a lasting impression with.

Britney Spears VIP Private Show Eau de Parfum For Women

VIP Private Show is a floral, fruity fragrance for women. Top notes are mango, red apple and blood orange, middle notes are violet, orange blossom and magnolia, base notes are raspberry, amber, woody notes and musk.

Givenchy Live Irresistible Delicieuse Eau De Parfum

A truly alluring floral fruity fragrance that captivates the senses in a beautiful ode to life. A succulent platter of fruits opens with pineapple, grapefruit, rose petals and tangerine. Spicy pepper adds heat to the heart of rose and passionfruit. Finally a sweet base of praline accented by amber, orris root, vanilla, patchouli and musk.

Rihanna Kiss Eau de Parfum

The fragrance is an elegant one of white flowers which is said to be expressing Rihanna’s radiant feminine power. Playful accords of juicy plums, flowers of freesia and Asian peony embody the spirit of Rihanna with a scent that allegedly enchants the senses.

Hugo Boss Hugo Extreme Eau de Parfum

HUGO Woman Extreme is a blend of refreshing black tea and a bouquet of delicate flowers. The irresistibly fruity scent of boysenberries with a hint of red Himalayan grasses guarantees adventurous freshness. This confident female fragrance suits the modern, self-determined HUGO woman perfectly with its many facets.

Michael Kors Sexy Ruby Eau De Parfum

Sexy Ruby by Michael Kors is a Chypre Fruity fragrance for women. This is a new fragrance. Sexy Ruby was launched in 2017. Top notes are raspberry and apricot; middle notes are jasmine sambac and rose petals; base note is cashmere wood.