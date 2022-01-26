AfricaRise adds beauty department to its stores

AfricaRise, specialising in high-end African fashion, accessories and art, is adding beauty, natural hair-care and wellness to its selection.

Proudly African brands such as Masodi Organics, Vana Naturals, Mocebon, Wick and Purpul Hair are just some of the 10 specially selected brands that will be part of this exciting addition at AfricaRise.

Thula Sindi. Picture: Supplied

“Adding the beauty department to AfricaRise was always part of the plan. It was delayed by the pandemic, but there are five phases to building what will be the final AfricaRise. The beauty department is the third phase with clothing plus accessories being the first, and fine art and books being the second,” said Sindi.

He said the beauty brands he chose to be part of AfricaRise are those he’s been eyeing for some time.