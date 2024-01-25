Ain’t no shame in using your ‘best assets’ to get ahead in life. That’s exactly what Sofía Vergara did

Sofía Vergara has unapologetically admitted her “giant” chest opened doors to stardom. The ‘Modern Family’ actress, 53, who has made the move from her comedy role on the ABC show to playing a drug lord in Netflix’s upcoming ‘Griselda’, added despite her looks leading her to getting a foot in the door of showbusiness, her personality is another key to her success.

She told Spanish newspaper El Pais about her looks being the passport to fame: “It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad. “My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old and I’m still here.”

She added: “I don’t do brain surgery, it’s just entertainment, and the worst that can happen to me is that they can say I look ugly or that this jackass doesn’t know how to act. I can take it. “There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger breasts and a better body than me, but I’m still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay.

“From a very young age, I’ve known my strengths and I’ve played to them. But if you only see my boobs, then that’s your problem.” The actress also confirmed the reason for her split from Joe Manganiello, 47, who filed for divorce from the star in July 2023 after seven years of marriage. She said: “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby.”

Vergara stressed she has “respect” for anyone who wants to have babies later in life but said it was “not for (her) anymore”. Vergara, who has 32-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, added: “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things.