Alicia Keys to host free beauty and lifestyle event to launch her beauty brand

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Alicia Keys is set to host the first ever Keys Soulcare Lounge event which fans can join for free. The ‘Girl on Fire’ hitmaker will front the event later on Wednesday (21.10.20) to celebrate the upcoming launch of her lifestyle beauty brand, and is allowing anyone and everyone to join the event for free. Alicia will be joined by her music producer husband, Swizz Beatz, and the beloved ballet dancer Misty Copeland for the digital affair, as well as several mind, body, and spirit experts including Deepak Chopra, Guru Jagat, Rupi Kaur, Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Rickey Thompson. Interested parties can sign up for the event at keyssoulcarelounge.com, where simply RSVPing will give people access to the live stream for the completely virtual event, which begins at 9pm EST, or 4pm GMT (3am, Thursday). Throughout the evening, participants “will move through the four keys to soulcare,” which is body, mind, spirit and connection, with the guidance of the pros.

Alicia, 39, will also share four pivotal moments from her life as well as some songs from her new album ‘Alicia’.

The founder of the brand previously took to Instagram earlier this week to promote the event with a fun video.

In the caption, she wrote at the time: “Times are crazy! We are feeling all kinds of way. If you’re needing something to fill you up AND you need some live #ALICIA music, meet me at the keys soulcare lounge this Wednesday! Give yourself some time for yourself. (sic)”

And in the accompanying video, Alicia explained the importance of finding time for herself, sharing her personal experience focusing on herself lately and how much it helped her.

She said: “I know that it feels crazy sometimes to figure out ways to create a time for yourself. But we have to do it. We gotta do it. Consistently!”