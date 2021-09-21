Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio announced as Miss SA hosts

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda, and actor Nico Panagio have been announced as the hosts for the Miss South Africa pageant finale. The event will take place on Saturday, October 16 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, where one lady will take over from Shudufadzo Musida as the next Miss SA.

The 947 presenter has been working with Miss SA since 2013 as a judge. However, it will be her first time hosting the main event, while Panagia will be hosting the pageant for the second time. Asked about moving from the judging panel to the centre stage, Mdoda said: “It’s the Top 10 who are centre stage, I am merely a vehicle that moves the night along with an insight of where the finalists’ minds should be and what the judges will be thinking, and I will be the one giving the audience at home the scoop.” She added: “It’s going to be a beautiful evening – finding our new Miss South Africa and celebrating an extraordinary reign from Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, who has raised the bar.

“There have been big changes in the pageant since I started being involved. The team running it is younger and braver, and there is no set standard of beauty. I used to get so annoyed when we were shown, for example, a Miss Venezuela and got told this was what international pageants were looking for, and I would be like, yes … for them! The main currency now is authenticity.” Panagio is happy to be co-hosting along Mdoda. He says viewers watching the show on M-Net (DStv Channel 101), Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) or on MissSA.live can expect great production. He also encourages the top 10 finalists to keep their roots deep with heads held high and rise.