Plus-size model Ashley Graham. (Picture: Instagram)

The 31-year-old brunette beauty made beauty history this year when she signed to become a Revlon brand ambassador as a plus-size model, and now the star has revealed that she is baffled that the big brands still "haven't caught up with the times" and don't cater for "all types of women" because they wear cosmetics on a daily basis. Speaking to Allure magazine, Ashley said: "It's mind-boggling to think about how other major beauty companies haven't really thought about all types of women. It says a lot about the makeup industry and how they really haven't caught up with the times because it doesn't matter what nationality you are, what religion you are, what part of the world you're coming from - we all generally wear makeup."

Ashley also confessed her go-to makeup trick is to always "wash" her face before going to bed.

Ashley added: "I don't care how many substances I've had that night. I will wash my face."

Although she is one of the most in-demand models in the world, appearing on the covers of magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Sports Illustrated, Ashley admitted she is very aware of the influence she has over young girls and confessed she wants to let her fans know "they are not alone" in any situation.

Ashley said: "I know there are other young girls out there who maybe feel like they still don't have someone to look up to or who are going through a new situation.

"And I want to say, 'Hey, this is what happened to me, this is what I went through. Don't make the same mistakes, and know you're not alone.' "