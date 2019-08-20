Model Ashley Graham. Picture: Instagram

Ashley Graham has been praised for showing off her stretch marks. The pregnant model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin and took to Instagram to show off her natural skin.

She captioned the nude post: "same same but a little different (sic)"

And the comments section on the Instagram picture was flooded with supportive messages for the model.

One wrote: "Wish I could like this x 100000000 - so gorgeous xx (sic)

While another added: "Beautiful beautiful ANGEL (sic)"

A third shared: "My body looks EXACTLY like this ... I'm not really proud of it...just saying that some of us don't have smooth skin or flat tummies like other women ... We come in different shapes, sizes and colors, but we deserve to be loved and respected just like everybody else (sic)"

A fourth wrote: "I'm such a wimp. I'm pregnant, hormonal, and going though so many body changes. This made me tear up. I really needed this today. (sic)"

And a fifth added: "What I see is confidence, acceptance, and being an inspiration to everyone that feels awkward about their own bodies. All that makes you kind and very attractive from inside out, keep it up and congratulations on the baby (sic)"

Ashley announced her pregnancy last week, writing: "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better. (sic)"