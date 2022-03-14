Ayanda and Lungile Thabethe launch their make-up range with Mr Price

Created for beauty lovers who don’t have the luxury of spending hours doing make-up, Quick Face is a seven-step range designed to simplify a make-up routine and give the ultimate soft glam look in one bag, on the go, they said.

Award-winning TV host Ayanda Thabethe and her celebrity make-up artist sister Lungile Thabethe have launched a new make-up range with Mr Price.

The range consists of a hydration mist, which works as both a primer and setting spray. It also has a 3-in-1 concealer pallet for contour and concealing. The translucent powder used for “baking and setting the skin” is designed to give a long-lasting look, they added.

“We spent so many months building the product, creating it with the team. We created this brand with you in mind, thinking about your convenience, your busy life, your busy schedule,” said the Thabethe sisters.

Ayanda, who is expecting her first child, recently hosted a baby shower. The blue-and-white-themed shower inspired by jewellery brand Tiffany & Co, was attended by her close friends and family.