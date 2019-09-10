Ayanda Thabethe is the local influencer for Maybelline New York. Picture: Twitter.

This September, Maybelline New York celebrates its 10th anniversary as official cosmetics sponsor of New York Fashion Week by bringing all its influencers under one roof.



To celebrate this milestone, the brand will host a record number of influencers and press from over 30 countries, including South Africa’s Ayanda Thabethe, to experience the brand’s robust designer runway sponsorship programming and the return of Maybelline House.





This season’s Maybelline House will instantly transport guests to a quintessential NYC loft, with rooms dedicated to best-sellers and new launches from the brand. Guests will grab a seat on the larger-than life swings in the Fit Me! living room, customize their own shade of SuperStay Matte Ink in the kitchen, or learn how to finally master winged eyeliner in the bedroom.





They will also be able to discover the NEW, limited edition Maybelline x Ashley Longshore collection launching this month. A bold dining room, with custom pop-art prints and a lipstick chandelier bring this collection to life. Maybelline House will also host the brand’s first-ever live-stream confessional.





And of course, our very own Ayanda Thabethe is more than ready. She's currently in New York, and these are some of her snaps.



