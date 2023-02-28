Ayanda Thabethe to represent SA at Miss Supranational

It’s time for the Miss South Africa 2022 runner-up to shine on the international stage. Ayanda Thabethe will be representing South Africa at Miss Supranational set to take place in Poland on July 14.

She will be participating in the pageant the same week that she launches her advocacy campaign Project Khulisa. The project aims to help communities struggling with food insecurity, while also opening critical discussions around nutrition and the country’s double burden of malnutrition and obesity. “I believe that good food is the beginning of a better life for everyone and nourishment is the cornerstone.

“My goal is to improve the future of all South Africans through nutritional intervention and innovation by mobilising food solutions through initiatives such as community vegetable gardens, food parcels and education about diet. “By breaking the poverty cycle, I hope to combat malnutrition and hunger,” Thebethe explained. She added that going to Poland for Miss Supranational is exciting and nerve-wrecking at the same time because she has big shoes to fill considering that South Africa is the current title holder.