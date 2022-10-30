Beauty buzzwords to add to your skincare vocabulary

Keeping track of what’s new in the beauty industry can be challenging as trends constantly change. Just when you’ve mastered the perfect matte skin finish along comes the glazed doughnut skin trend.

What is glazed doughnut skin you’re probably wondering? Well, it’s just one of the latest beauty buzzwords on every make-up-loving, mud-mask-wearing and skincare fanatic’s perfectly plump lips. Here’s a breakdown of the latest beauty buzzwords that you need to know. Glazed doughnut skin

This yummy looking glossy skin trend is all thanks to super model Hailey Bieber. Earlier this years the 25-year-old model took to Instagram and declared this 2022 was the year of glazed skin. She posted a series of images showing off her glowing, flawless skin with the caption, “glazed *doughnut emojis* skin all 2022. Tell a friend”. Model Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut skin. Picture: Instagram Who wouldn’t want perfectly smooth skin that gleams like icing on a yummy doughnut! “This is a texture that hasn’t been seen a lot in the last decade. The glazed look is usually a signal of youthful skin — the youth are really embracing the gleam of a glazed skin look, and everyone is following suit,” make-up artist Jamie Greenberg told Glamour.

To get the look Greenberg suggests mixing an oil into your foundation, or pressing a small amount of oil into your skin after applying your make-up. Just be careful where you dab oils. You don’t want to look like an oily mess. If you already have oily skin then you’re already good to go. Beauty Snacking

I’m sure you’re thinking that this skincare trend is all about yummy treats. Unfortunately, there’s no food involved at all. The “snacking” refers to bite-sized self-care beauty treatments you can do while keeping busy with something else and any time of the day to give a little boost to skin and morale. According to the trend firm, WGSN, “beauty snacking” is one of the biggest skincare trends of the year. “Extended periods of lockdown and the shift to home-working disrupted traditional morning and evening beauty routines and saw people opt for smaller ad hoc, micro beauty moments throughout the day to break up the home-working lifestyle or create moments of pleasure,“ explains Clare Varga, Head of Beauty at trend forecasting agency WGSN.

“Beauty snacking is defined by flash treatments and desktop, easy-to-apply, no-mess formats that deliver in seconds,” says Varga. Whether you’re burning an aromatic candle at your desk or drenching your hands in a rich hand cream to relieve dry, tired hands or simply misting your face after a workout, these are all examples of simple self-care beauty routines you can do at any time. Even something as simple as applying your favourite lip balm is considered a beauty snack. Applying hand lotion is considered a beauty snack. Picture: Pexels Slugging

Don’t worry. This doesn’t involve actual slugs. Slugging is a Korean-beauty trend that involves applying a generous amount of petroleum-based products like Vaseline, as the final step in your routine. You then leave it in overnight and rinse it all off the following morning. Vaseline is used for slugging. Picture: Unsplash “Slugging is a great skincare technique in the wintertime for those with dry or sensitive skin,” Shari Marchbein, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at NYU School of Medicine tells Real Simple. “Petroleum jelly is an occlusive that is not only amazing at soothing irritated skin and promoting wound healing, but it can act as a protective barrier for the skin, too.”

If you have dry or ageing skin you can definitely give slugging a go. However, if you have oily or acne-prone skin this new beauty trend is not for you. Petroleum jelly is a comedogenic product that can clog pores and cause breakouts. Slugging is a Korean-beauty trend that involves applying a generous amount of Vaseline. Picture: Pexels/Angela Roma And if you have expensive linen and don’t want to ruin your pillowcases you better hope you sleep well on your back. Refillables

We’ve been using refills in our cleaning products for years. Now it’s time to use refillable beauty products. This is a beauty trend that many brands are hopping onto as they embrace the idea of refilling instead of replacing. While it’s no secret that packaging is what makes up for most of the cost of luxury products, it’s refreshing to see the shift to sustainability.