Beauty influencer Kay Yarms drops her very own Scarlet Hill make-up collection

Beauty influencer Kay Yarms. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Beauty influencer and YouTube sensation Kay Yarms just dropped her very own Scarlet Hill make-up range, created in collaboration with Mr Price and her fans are here for it.

The affordable range consists of a contour kit, a lip kit that includes a lipliner, matt lipstick and a gloss, a blusher and eyeshadow palette, as well as her favourite strip lashes.

It even includes beauty blenders and sponges as well. The pallets are all in neutral shades that can work for day and night.

Yarms took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her limited edition Kay Yarms x Scarlet Hill collection.

“INTRODUCING MY VERY OWN MAKEUP LINE KAY YARMS X SCARLET HILL! 😭💓 Even though we have been working on this for MONTHS it still feels sooooo surreal! I cannot believe it, a whole me 😭🥺💓 I have brought to you some of my favorite makeup products and tools and I can’t wait for you guys to shop this range! While stocks last 💋 #kayyarmsxscarlethill #kayyarms #mrpfashion #scarlethill,” she posted.

The influencer’s fans took to X to congratulate her on her exquisite collection.

@shai_lethabo wrote: “Kay Yarms is such a hard working gyel ! I need EVERYTHING that she’s launching with Scarlet Hill, that lip combo ???”

@MazikodeThah’s post simple read: “Kay Yarms. That’s the tweet” was viewed over 92K times.

“I love love love seeing her win 😍” responded @lu_winskie while @BatlogeleB tweeted: I’m clearing out my cart as we speak“.

