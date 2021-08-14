Beyoncé reveals that touring left her hair and skin ’stressed’

The 39-year-old singer Beyoncé, has found that years of touring has taken its toll on her body in various ways, including leaving her struggling to sleep, “stressing” her hair and skin with heavy stage make-up and general aches and pains.

The star, who has three children Blue Ivy, nine, and Rumi and Sir, four, with husband Jay-Z, told Harper's Bazaar: "I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn’t realise how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being. I have not always made myself a priority.

“I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage,” she related to Harper’s Bazaar Icons issue.

Though the “Black Is King” hitmaker is aware she needs to “take care of [herself] and listen” to her body to be at her “best”, she admitted she used to struggle with body image and was fixated on her physique.