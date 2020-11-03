Bring on the self-care and make your own bath bombs

After a long, busy day, there’s nothing better than a hot bath— except, of course, a hot bath enriched with a fragrant bath bomb. It’s surprisingly easy to prepare your own blend at home. All it takes are bicarbonate, citric acid and moisturising oils, and there are many types of essential oils that can be used in bath bombs as well. Here is a easy recipe you can try at home: Makes 4 half-balls Prep 30 mins, plus 2-4 hours setting

100g bicarbonate of soda

50g citric acid

25g cornflour

2 tbsp oil – such as sunflower, coconut or olive oil

¼ tsp essential oil, such as orange, lavender or chamomile a few drops of liquid food colouring orange peel, lavender or rose petals, to decorate (optional) You will also need

mixing bowl

whisk

plastic moulds

Method

Put the bicarbonate of soda, citric acid, cornflour in a bowl, then whisk until fully combined.

Pour the base oil, essential oil and food colouring in a small bowl.

Mix together well, combining the oil with the colouring as much as possible.

Very slowly add the oil mixture into the dry ingredients a little at a time, whisking between each addition.

When all the oil is added, add a few tiny drops of water and whisk again (it will fizz when you add the water, so mix it in quickly). You’re looking for the mixture to slightly clump together when pressed in your hand and keep its shape – it shouldn’t be too wet.

If you’re adding peel or flower petals to decorate, drop them into the bottom of your chosen mould. Pack your mixture tightly on top, pressing down and smoothing out the top with a teaspoon.

Leave your bath bomb in the mould to dry for 2-4 hours, then carefully remove it. It’s now ready to drop into the bath – watch it fizz away!