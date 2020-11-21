Bring on the self-care, I’m ready for my next spa day

Self-care has never been a priority for me. I have children that need looking after, a house to clean and supper to be made. My idea of self-care is having my monthly eyebrow thread. Now that the pandemic has taken hold, even that’s dropped a few notches down on my priority list. Suffice to say, I’m convinced that the Frida Kahlo look suits me and that uni-brows are now in vogue. But I must admit that there’s something deliciously indulgent about spending the day at the spa. The closest I’ve come to it is a treatment once or twice a year, but it’s never been more than an hour or so. So when the opportunity presented itself to whisk my mother away for a spa day in celebration of her birthday, I gleefully anticipated some much-needed R&R. On entering the foyer at Amani Spa at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, the muted tones and calming background music was suggestive of what was in store.

A quick questionnaire, including Covid-19 protocol, took less than 5 minutes to complete. After that we were shown to the locker room where we changed into fluffy white robes and slippers.

The spa itself is housed in the same building as the hotel. Spacious with a zen-like ambience, at times it felt like we were cocooned in our own little bubble. And because it was a week day, we practically had the amenities to ourselves.

The couple’s treatment room.

Which brings me to the highlight of our visit.

The salt room is exactly what it says it is.

The private treatment room is a form of salt therapy. All you have to do is lie down and relax on one of the day beds while breathing in the healing benefits of the crystallised salt rocks that adorn the room.

The temperature of the room is kept cooler than the rest of the spa to prevent condensation of the salt crystals.

According to Amani’s website, benefits include detoxifying the respiratory system, promoting relaxation and calmness and helping to alleviate anxiety and depression.

Our session was for half an hour. I was told by our therapist that if we really want to see results, we should try out a few more sessions.

I’m not embarrassed to say that this was a day of firsts for me. I’ve never experienced a body polish before. And yet here I was stripped down to my undies while my therapist exfoliated my exposed areas in rose salt. If there was one word to describe it, it would be different, but in a good way. A good scrubbing down never hurt anybody. And afterwards I felt the difference on my skin – it felt more supple and soft.

Spa guests have exclusive access to the heated pool.

After a quick shower to remove the salt, we treated our tootsies to an express pedi because, well, summer is made for open-toe sandals and cutesy painted toenails.

Amani Spa is currently promoting their Relax and Unwind special for R800 per person. The package includes a 60-minute massage from their Massage Collection or you can choose any two of their 30-minute treatments.

On arrival, guests are treated to a glass of Prosecco or a non-alcoholic drink and access to the infinity pool.

You have the choice of a light lunch before or after your treatment. We chose the latter, which happened to be a good call. Who would have thought a visit to the spa could increase your appetite?

Lucky for us, Cape Town’s moody weather played its part and we opted for an ocean-front view on the terrace of Tobago's Restaurant.

The spa lunch menu has been specially created to avoid being too heavy. The seasonal-inspired dishes are healthy and surprisingly light.

The spa menu has been specially created to be light and tasty.

Do yourself a favour and order from the smoothie menu and then allow yourself to indulge those taste buds with their selection of mains, which includes the generously portioned chicken wrap – a meal that still leaves me salivating at the very thought of it.

For those who have visited Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, the view across Granger Bay is the reason why many keep returning. So do yourself a favour and book your table outside. For the full experience, stay for sunset cocktails – you won’t regret it.

More info: