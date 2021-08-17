Britney Spears fires back at critics of her topless pics

Britney Spears has fired back at critics of her topless photos and revealed she's feeling more body confident. The 39-year-old star - who joked food is the cause of her bigger bust rather than a "boob job" or being pregnant - has opened up on the number of racy pictures she's been sharing on social media lately.

She wrote on Instagram: "No guys ... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food!!!! "Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!

"The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!! (sic)" In a lengthy post - which was shared alongside a number of new topless snaps - Britney admitted in the past she had moments on stage where she felt she "didn't look so great" and finds it "embarrassing as f***".

She continued: "I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive ….. "Anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! "I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 'Toxic' hitmaker - whose father Jamie will step down as her conservator after a legal battle - admitted she couldn't help but laugh when people responded to her revealing pictures with jokes about the "Free Britney" movement. She added: "No ... I'm not going to do topless pics f or the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened!!!! "And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f****** funny !!! (sic)"