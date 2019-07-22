Beyoncé inspires women to embrace their brown skin. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

From movies to albums, Beyoncé has given her fans more than they would ever have expected from her. And she didn't disappoint. Her latest album The Lion King: The Gift, has had her fans singing her praises.

On previous albums she gave women empowering anthems like Run The World, Flawless, and Irreplaceable to inspire pride, confidence and belief in one's self.

Her latest album features the track Brown Skin Girl, with vocals from her 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The song encourages women to embrace their skin and praises brown-skinned women like actress Lupita Nyong'o, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and singer Kelly Rowland.

"Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in

She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin

Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in

Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in

I think tonight she might braid her braids

Melanin too dark to throw her shade"

This weekend the hashtag #BrownSkinGirlChallenge trended on social media as women over the world uploaded pictures of themselves proudly showing their brown skin.

Here are just a few of the woman who embrace the skin they are in.

Same skin that was broken be the same skin takin' over



#BrownSkinGirlChallenge pic.twitter.com/9iP6LVw1Ms — jazzz (@brownbabyjazz) July 21, 2019

didn’t even know i was brown till 5th grade. #BrownSkinGirlChallenge pic.twitter.com/PJPlyn1kk7 — jacqui long (@jacquillong) July 21, 2019



