Can mewing get rid of your double chin?

Do you have a double chin? Mewing is the latest beauty trend to take social media by storm for its amazing ability to reshape the jaw – without surgery.

From filling in frown lines to smoothing out crows feet, plastic surgeons the world over are reporting an unprecedented number of requests for cosmetic surgery in the past year and most of the procedures have to do with the face. Common facial cosmetic procedures people have include anti-wrinkle injections, brow lifts, facelifts, dissolving injections (for double chins, etc.) chemical peels for glowing skin and rhinoplasties. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GU - Gräfe und Unzer (@gu.verlag) However, going under the knife apparently isn’t the only way to give your face the lift and sculpting you so desire.

From facial yoga to gua sha, people are learning about the light exercises and massages they can use to work the 57 muscles that function throughout the face. There are claims that incorporating the practice into one’s everyday exercise or skincare routine can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and carve out hidden facial features. “Mewing” is a phrase that has been buzzing around the world wide web, recently gaining traction because of a viral TikTok video.

Posted by a user named @lisa.beautify, she demonstrates a technique for achieving a sharper jawline that seems to provide effective results within seconds. Since then, it has become a trend all over social media to share the amazing results of consistent mewing. @lisa.beautify Follow to become the best version of yourself!♥️ ##mewing ##faceyoga ♬ Lost Cause - Billie Eilish What exactly is mewing and how did it come about?

The term “mewing” originated from Dr John Mew, a British orthodontist, who says incorrect jaw posture is the cause of several facial-related disorders. The technique entails positioning the tongue so that it is flat against the roof of the mouth. According to various other videos on the subject. by repeatedly mewing you could help realign your teeth and reduce the appearance of a double chin.